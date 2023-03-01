Today is the first of March and it marks the beginning of 'meteorological spring', or the statistical season for us in climate science.
However, don't get too used to the early spring-like weather we've enjoyed over January and February. A cool-down is coming.
A reminder, today is the first Wednesday of the month which means some counties in the region will be testing its outdoor weather warnings sirens at noon.
Wednesday will be another mild day with sunshine in the morning, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. We will stay dry, but limited on sunshine later today. Afternoon temps will reach the lower 60s.
Clouds will be in the sky again Thursday and eventually our next impactful storm system will arrive later in the day. Rain will become possible starting late Thursday afternoon, continuing into Thursday night through Friday morning. This rain will be heavy at times and could total around 1.00" to 2.00" of total rainfall across the region. Areal flooding of fields, creeks, streams and roads will be possible.
There is uncertainty on whether or not we see snow into Friday morning as air temps cool in the lower to middle 30s. As of now, we do have some confidence this snow occurs over northern Missouri, mixed in with rainfall and could total around 1" of snowfall.
Most of the snow will be melting as it falls, but the precipitation will be heavy enough to cause for slushy conditions during the morning. As of now, stay tuned as we are still watching the trends on this system which could be "boom or bust" in impacts for central Missouri.
This weekend will be quiet. We will have sun and clouds with temps generally around 50 degrees. next week begins very mild, but turns cold by the end of the week.