This week will give everyone a little bit of any type of weather they like. Warm weather, sunshine, wind, rain, thunderstorms, clouds, snow, and cold temperatures. All to be experienced in the next 5 days. Buckle up, keep all hands and feet inside the ride, and we're off!
SUNDAY-MONDAY: SPRING-LIKE WARMTH
Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees warmer today than they were at yesterday.
Highs will be in the low 60s for your Sunday, meaning most of the snow today will likely melt away.
These warm temperatures will be aided by a strong southerly wind with occasional gusts up to 35mph. The winds will be strongest Sunday morning through early afternoon before relaxing by the evening.
Monday will see even warmer temperatures with highs in the middle-upper 60s, a few spots over western and southern Missouri will see temperatures close to 70!
TUESDAY AM: SPRING-LIKE THUNDERSTORMS
The first of two systems will begin to move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. After midnight, the chances for showers and thunderstorms increase. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and lightning/thunder is possible through the morning hours. The thunderstorms will move away by the late morning. There is the slight chance of a few snowflakes mixing in Tuesday afternoon, but this is a low chance and will not accumulate.
Rainfall amounts will be light with amounts up to .5-.75" possible.
Temperatures drop sharply on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will hold near 60 degrees, fueling those thunderstorms. Do not let the temperatures in the upper 50s when you are heading out the door on Tuesday fool you, as those temperatures will fall through the day. By the time many head home from school or work we will be in the 30s, and we bottom out in the 10s for overnight lows.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: THE RETURN OF WINTER
After the first cold front on Tuesday, we turn our attention to possible wintry weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Many questions remain on track, timing, and specific amounts. However, we are fairly confident in the event occurring and in the broad outline.
On Wednesday night there is the potential to see a brief pass of some snow or sleet, most of this should stay to the south but we can not rule out this shifting to the north.
More widespread snow will move in on Thursday, continuing until Friday morning before moving out. The snow looks light, and impacts do not look as significant as our prior two winter storms. Things can and will change, so keep updated with KOMU over the next several days as the event gets closer.
We see our weather stabilize into next weekend with drier temperatures and warming temperatures to near seasonal conditions.