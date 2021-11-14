All aboard! We're going up, up, up on the weather roller coaster until Tuesday afternoon when we reach the 70s... then we'll go over the edge, prompted by a cold front, and keep a steep decline straight down until Thursday morning when we reach freezing. Yes, you read the right, we'll be in a consistent cooling period from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning, even during the day on Wednesday.
This cold front on Wednesday will also have enough moisture with it for a passing shower, mainly in the morning and midday. A tenth or two of rainfall accumulation is expected.
So, temperatures will reach the 60s Monday afternoon, drop to the 40s Tuesday morning, climb wayyyyyyy up to the 70s, nearly 20º above average, and then the cold front will quickly take us downnnnn. Temps will cool to near 60º Wednesday morning, then continue to drop into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon and finally dip to near freezing for Thursday morning before rebounding to the middle 40s on Thursday afternoon. PHEW! Buckle up!
Behind the system we'll see abundant sunshine on Thursday as high pressure joins overhead. Temperatures to end the week will reach the 40s for highs and 30s for lows.
The weekend before Thanksgiving will feature seasonal temps with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A weak cold front is possible on Saturday, giving us a slight chance for rain.