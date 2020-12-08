TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Weather is pretty quite in the Midwest for now. This can lead to comfortable warm-ups this time of year. I am really liking what we have forecasted for you Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday's Forecast

Freezing fog is possible Tuesday morning until 10am where fog may freeze to vehicle windshields. Morning temps will be below 32 degrees until 9am, rising in the middle 40s under sunnier skies by afternoon.

Today's weather does improve once dense morning fog lifts.Mostly sunny by the afternoon with temps reaching the mid 40s. Columbia should reach 47 degrees by the afternoon #mowx pic.twitter.com/W7ftJHF2wp — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 8, 2020

This mid-week warm up...is this normal?

Kind of. Records in early December range from 70 to 75 degrees. That's not normal. 50s/60s? It's not normal, but these warm-ups are routine.

Highs in the lower 60s...We will take it and enjoy it! After all, on the horizon is always another storm system looking to disrupt travel and outdoor conditions this time of year.

Preview: Weekend cool-down, chill

Weekend forecast? Not great.

Saturday will be a cloudy, overcast and breezy day where wind chills will not be any warmer than 28 degrees. We could even see some flurries during the day. Snow accumulations are not expected at this time.

Things will get better by Sunday as sunshine does return, but the cold sticks around. So does the breeze and of course, the wind chill.