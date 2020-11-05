Sunshine has returned to the region, just as expected and temperatures are going to remain stagnant for the next several days.
Overnight, skies will clear and lows will fall to near 50°
The trend continues
KOMU 8 Meteorologist Tim Schmidt compiled some stats about the warm weather we are experiencing and will continue to experience through Monday.
Most significantly, we didn't have a single 70° in 2018 or 2019, but we are seeing plenty this year.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue through Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. The only difference in the forecast for Sunday and Monday is a little more cloud cover, but temperatures are expected to hold in the middle 70s.
Monday’s forecast of 76° is just shy of a record, which is 78° from 1999.
Our next system
A cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms along with a cooler pattern. Tuesday highs will still reach the middle 60s, but we will return to much more seasonal weather on Wednesday continuing through the end of the week.
Tracking Eta
Eta has weakened to tropical depression, which is a step below a tropical storm, but will regain strength to a tropical storm as it tracks towards Cuba. The path of the storm beyond that is still up in the air, but will be worth watching. Stay tuned!