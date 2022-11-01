Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal.
That's right! This warm weather for the middle of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, so enjoy it! The average high for early November is 60 degrees which will drop to an average high of 49 degrees by November 30th. days in the 80s would be "record-breaking".
We will start out Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine and cool morning temps in the 30s and 40s. There may even be some patchy fog over eastern Missouri, mainly along the river valleys and towards the St Louis area. By the afternoon, temps will reach the middle 70s.
The next few days will be very mild and morning temperatures will become milder, too. Daytime temps will reach the middle 70s with morning temps closer to 50 degrees. There will be extra clouds by the end of the week.
By the weekend, expect rain. A stalling storm system will provide rain chances starting Friday afternoon and night. Friday's rain will be best received over western Missouri. Saturday will be wet. Passing showers and storms are expected widespread throughout the day Saturday, but especially into Saturday evening. These storms will clear up by Sunday.
Rainfall amounts could range from 1.00" to 2.50" from Friday through early Sunday morning. This continues a developing wet pattern that has begun around the middle to late part of October. We are still -6.70" below average on rainfall since June 1st, but that number has improved by around 20% after receiving a normal amount of rainfall in the month of October. Drought is still likely to persist into the spring of 2023.