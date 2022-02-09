A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight and that will provide a slight drop in temperatures for Thursday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s. Some locations will be near 50°.
Cloud cover will start to increase through the evening and overnight hours as a warm front passes through the region. This warm front and cloud cover will keep us warm with lows near 40° into Friday morning.
THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Friday will feature two cold fronts. The first front will move through in the morning hours, bringing a slight chance of a few showers.
Drier conditions are expected in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 50s. This mild air will come to an end with the passage of a second cold front. Dropping temperatures to the 10s for Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a cool day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures will rebound to the 40s on Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Warmer air will start to filter back into the region early next week. Moisture chances will be increasing for the middle of the week, but the timing of this system is still looking uncertain. Stay tuned!