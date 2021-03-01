Temperatures broke into the lower 50s today and it will likely be the coldest day of the next several days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Out the door temperatures will be in the upper 20 with clear skies. Winds will be shifting out of the southwest through the day, a warm weather direction, and that will help temperatures warm to the middle 50s for the afternoon with abundant sunshine
WARM FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK
Average temperatures for this time of the year are the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We will be well above that on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be mainly sunny with only a few high and thin clouds.
The reason for the quiet and calm weather will be high pressure in the region! High pressure is stable atmosphere and that stable atmosphere means blue skies and sunshine for us this week.
LOOKING AHEAD
A passing system to our south will bring additional cloud cover to the region Thursday night through Friday, but moisture will be lacking over central Missouri. Rain looks to stay well to the south of the KOMU 8 viewing area. This could shift north, but that is unlikely at this time.
This system will bring slightly cooler, but above average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 50s.
Next week the pattern looks to continue for above average temperatures, but it looks like we’ll need to pay attention to a few waves of moisture that could bring rain chances and even thunderstorms. All of these chances are over a week away. We’ll be watching the pattern and we will keep you updated.
SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK
This week is Severe Weather Preparedness week and today’s theme is focusing on having a plan and making sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather information!
