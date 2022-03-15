A passing weak cold front overnight brought in lots of clouds this morning. All rain activity remained to our south as the atmosphere is relatively dry.
We will see our skies increase with sunshine through the day with temps rising back in the middle 60s.
Already very mild this morning in central MO!Temps are near 50 degrees, reaching the mid 60s again this afternoon. LOVING it!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KkwuoB0SxJ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 15, 2022
Much of this week will be very mild in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Things will eventually become colder by the end of the week and we have rain ahead too.
Starting Thursday in the afternoon will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time for rain is by late evening and overnight. This rain is expected to linger into Friday. Skies will begin to clear Friday night.
Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50" to 1.00". Majority of the heavier rainfall totals will come from thunderstorm activity.
Temperatures will cool back to near 50 degrees Friday, a departure from the near 70 degrees the day prior (Thursday). While cooler this weekend, there will be lots of sunshine with highs near a cool 60 degrees Saturday, nearing 70 on Sunday