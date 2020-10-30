Sunshine returned to the region today and we will continue to see abundantly sunny skies through, at least, the middle of next week.
Halloween forecast
Do you remember Halloween 2019? Temperatures only reached the 30s and we saw a light dusting of snow. This year will be much more mild and sunny with highs reaching the middle 60s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year.
The evening will be very pleasant as well, especially by recent standards. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the evening hours so the little ghouls and goblins will likely need a jacket.
A cold front will pass late in the evening, but temperatures aren’t expected to fall into the 40s until Midnight.
Before you go to sleep Saturday night be sure to set your clocks back an hour. This is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and your NOAA weather radios.
Temperatures tumble Sunday
Sunday will be much cooler due to the passage of Saturday night’s cold front, but skies will remain sunny. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.This cold front won’t produce any rainfall due to dry air that will remain in place for this event.
A warming trend
The cooler air won’t last long as a warming trend will kick in starting on Monday. Highs will be reaching the middle to upper 50s under sunny skies.
Tuesday, election day, will continue the warming trend with highs in the middle 60s.
Temperatures will continue to moderate though the week reaching the upper 60s to near 70° by the end of the week with rain chances staying out of the forecast.