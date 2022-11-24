After a cloudy and seasonal Thanksgiving day, sunshine is going to return on Friday.
9PM Thursday: We have patchy dense fog mainly along and east of Highway 54. This fog is primarily in areas that saw rainfall this morning... this will start to dissipate with the passage of a our cold front tonight. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/QEoeToJlfh— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 25, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start on a cool note in the lower to middle 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny through the day with highs quickly warming into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Making for a much more pleasant temperature at Kickoff for the Missouri Tigers compared to what we saw last Saturday.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will have sunshine early in the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing quickly with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s.
Most of Saturday is expected to be dry, but rain chances will increase during the evening and overnight hours.
Rain will linger into Sunday morning before we dry out in the afternoon. Sunday will be a much cooler day with highs in the 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm early in the week before another cold front arrives to bring cooler air for the end of the week.