You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat later this week!
The wind has not fully settled just yet. It may be a few days until that happens. North-westerly winds will be around 15-25 mph Wednesday.
There will be some returning sunshine today as skies turn mostly sunny. Temps will be in the 40s this morning, reaching the middle 50s this afternoon.
Another round of precipitation is likely beginning later this evening. Expect rain showers to be possible after 6-8pm, turning to a light wintry mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain during the overnight hours. Nearly ALL of central Missouri and the immediate KOMU 8 viewing area will NOT experience travel issues tonight.
Areas that may experience travel issues into Thursday morning will be over northwest Missouri where around 2-4" of snow may be possible. Again, this is NOT expected to impact central Missouri.
The air will be a lot colder for the remainder of the week. Temps will only reach the lower 30s on Thursday with snow flurries, reaching the upper 30s with sunshine on Friday. It's definitely still winter...
However, this weekend will be warmer back to passing clouds and sunshine. Breezy at times, too. Temps will once again reach the 50s which is about 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year.