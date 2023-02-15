You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat later this week!
The wind has not fully settled just yet. It may be a few days until that happens. North-westerly winds will be around 15-25 mph Wednesday.
There will be some returning sunshine today as skies turn mostly sunny. Temps will be in the 40s this morning, reaching the middle 50s this afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER DISCUSSION
The Winter Storm Mode index is 2 on the zero to five scale for early Thursday morning as ice and snow are in the forecast.
There will be times where you may hear thunder tonight - thunderstorms. This means precipitation may briefly turn heavy and lead to locally higher ice/snowfall amounts. This likely rolls in quick on one heavy burst of sleet/freezing rain, then turns to drizzle for the rest of the night.
Precipitation is likely beginning later this evening. Expect rain showers to be possible after 6-8pm, turning to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain around 11pm to 1am during the overnight hours.
Freezing rain and sleet leading to ice on roads will be the primary concern tonight through Thursday morning, from midnight until 6am. Ice accumulations of around a glaze to 0.10" will be possible on most elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses and windshields. Although road temps will be fairly warm overnight, assume the roads rurally may be icy in northern Missouri.
Precipitation will transition to all snow around 6am and light snow will fall from 6am until noon Thursday leaving accumulations of around a dusting to 1" over north-central Missouri. However, there may be amounts of up to 3" if the snow becomes heavy enough in northern Missouri, but that would be more likely to occur outside the KOMU 8 viewing area.
All precipitation will come to an end by noon Thursday with limited sunshine.
The air will be a lot colder for the remainder of the week. Temps will only reach the lower 30s on Thursday, reaching the upper 30s with sunshine on Friday. It's definitely still winter...
However, this weekend will be warmer back to passing clouds and sunshine. Breezy at times, too. Temps will once again reach the 50s which is about 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year.