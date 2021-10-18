The weekend featured beautiful weather and cool mornings. There were multiple reports of frosty rooftops too! This are slightly warmer to kick off this week and there is a chance for rain in a few days.
Starting off the week will be more sunshine and continued mild temps. Slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. That's where daytime highs will range for the next few days through Wednesday.
A cold front will move through Missouri Wednesday and while the overall storm system is weak with limited moisture, there will be slight rain chances coming Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10" for most of central Missouri through Wednesday night.
Scattered clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week where temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 60s, about 10-15 degrees cooler than the beginning of the week.