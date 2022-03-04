Another comfortable, mild warm-up is on its way and will lead to highs nearing 70 degrees again as we head into the weekend. We are also tracking our next cooldown and possibly more snow. (Don't worry, we are not expecting a lot)
Today's warm-up will come from a warm front. Temps across the regions will jump to near 70 this afternoon and into the 70s Saturday. Evening temps will be mild too.
A cold front will pass through the region Saturday night and a chance for thunderstorms will be possible, some strong. the Storm Prediction Centre, a division of NOAA (National Weather Service) outlines an area in Iowa and northern Missouri where a few stronger storms could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. Any tornado threat will be in Iowa on Saturday afternoon.
As for us here in central Missouri, it is likely these storms will be very isolated, possibly disorganized too. Regardless, we will monitor for any potential of strong wind gusts as the environment will be rather windy all day - gusts routinely around 35-40mph. The best time for rain will be from 5pm until 10pm and showers would last for roughly 15-30 minutes.
Saturday night's cold front leading to chilly conditions for Sunday and Monday. We will also see another chance for rain by Sunday evening and again Monday.
The air may become cold enough to change rain to a brief light snow on Monday. Again. Accumulations would be very light. Temperatures into next week will be cool to begin next week, in the 30s and 40s.