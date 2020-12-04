Good evening, everyone! We saw some patchy fog this morning, though the sunshine quickly came out and burned it off. We might see some of the same (in a more limited fashion) tonight. Here's a look at what we're expecting:
Tonight
Look for things to remain fairly calm through the evening hours. Once we lose the sunshine, temperatures will quickly head down into the 30s, with overnight lows making it into the upper 20s to near 30.
As this cool-down occurs, calm winds will combine with clear skies to create a decent environment for fog. Whether or not you see fog at your location will all depend on how cool it gets -- if your temperature drops low enough to match the dew point, then the humidity will hit 100%. That is when fog forms.
Because the amount of moisture in our air is limited, I'm not expecting widespread fog. It'll likely be patchy in nature, with the best chances near bodies of water and in valleys. Frost will be more widespread, and you may need the scrapers if you're headed out early tomorrow.
Saturday
Whatever fog we see will burn off quickly for Saturday morning. After a sunrise time of 7:13 AM, we're looking at a full day of sunny skies. I can't see the fog sticking around any later than 9 or 10 am in most locations.
Temperatures will quickly rise throughout the AM hours thanks to the brilliant sunshine, which is excellent news for Mizzou as the Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks tomorrow at 11 AM. If you're planning on heading to the game, you may want to take along a jacket, since temperatures will fall just a bit on the chilly side.
By Saturday afternoon, most folks around mid-Missouri will see highs top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Sunday & Beyond
A small disturbance in the upper atmosphere will drop down from the north for Sunday, but it's not going to do much to change our weather. You can see the disturbance here (notice the large area of oranges and reds over Missouri).
This small system would be capable of giving us some rain or snow, but there will be very little moisture for it to work with. The only thing we will see out of it are a few extra clouds on Sunday. The weather will remain dry. That's not necessarily great news, as drought conditions are really starting to expand into the region.
We do need more precipitation, but the next several days will only serve to continue the dry pattern. There is the potential for a storm system to swing through the Midwest and make things interesting next weekend, but this is still many days out.
Dry weather stays with us throughout the upcoming week, with a warming trend potentially lifting temperatures into the middle and upper 50s by midweek.
Have a great weekend!