Today’s forecast is no different than the forecast for yesterday or the forecast for today. Sunny skies will continue with highs in the middle 70s.
The overnight forecast isn't any different with clear skies and lows near 50.
Weekend forecast
Saturday will see abundant sunshine and winds will be breezy at times, only gusting to about 20 MPH through the day. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
Sunday will be more of the same in terms of temperature, but skies will start to become a little more cloudy. Partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be a bit more breezy at 25-30MPH.
Tracking a cold front
Monday will be another warm day with partly sunny skies, and we will be flirting with a record. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 70s. The current record is 78° from 1999.
There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers Monday evening, but rain chances will ramp up on Tuesday as a cold front passes. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well.
Closer to average
Wednesday highs are expected to be in the middle 50s which is close to average for this time of the year, these average temperatures to above average temperatures look to continue into next week.
Beyond Tuesday, there doesn’t seem to be any other meaningful rain chance. We’ll keep you updated as this forecast changes.