Isolated showers are hanging around for this morning before drying out in the afternoon. As cloud cover decreases, we'll warm up into the low 80s today.
Friday and the Weekend
Friday will be a much sunnier day with highs in the middle 80s. We continue to warm as we head towards the weekend, but Saturday will throw us a curveball.
Be prepared for rain to start Saturday afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorms. Rain continues overnight into most of the day on Sunday. This will be our best chance for the state to accumulate some much-needed rain.
The rain will also cause a drop in temperatures, we'll go from near 90 degrees on Saturday to near 80 degrees on Sunday.
Next Week
The week ahead starts out dry and sunny, with temperatures warming back into the middle 80s by Tuesday.