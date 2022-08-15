It will be more comfortable for outdoor conditions this week and we have rain in the forecast.
Many will be waking up and heading out the door to temps in the middle to upper 60s this morning. The clouds are back today and winds are out from the northeast, so don't expect a big warm-up today. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 80s, cooling into the 70s by the evening.
Rain is back in the forecast starting late tonight through Tuesday evening and at times this rain could be heavy. The most likely time for the rain will be Tuesday morning.
The computer forecast models are giving central Missouri around 1.00" to 2.00", on average. There could be some locations receiving up to 3.00" of rainfall if thunderstorms "train", or repeatedly pass over a specific region which could lead to minor flooding.
Temperatures will be very cool Tuesday with highs only in the lower to middle 70s, around 73 degrees. The last time we were this cool for daytime temps was the beginning of July, before the 4th of July, which was also a rainy pattern.
Rain will wrap up early Wednesday morning and skies will return to partly to mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with highs only in the lower 80s.
The humidity will be quite low by Wednesday an Thursday so those days will be comfortable for outdoor activities and morning temperatures could be in the 50s for a few nights mid-week.
By the weekend, another passing storm system will be overhead leading to more rain chances Friday afternoon/evening, especially over northern Missouri. There are more passing shower attempts on Saturday and Sunday, too.