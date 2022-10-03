Webstory Image.png

Temperatures are going to be on a warmer note for most of the week, but a big cool down will arrive on Friday due to multiple cold fronts.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Tuesday will start with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll warm quickly into the afternoon with highs near 80° with skies adding a few more clouds.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

TRACKING OUR NEXT COLD FRONT

Two separate cold fronts are expected to pass through the region this week. The first one is expected to arrive on Wednesday bringing additional cloud cover to the region. While a sprinkle or two isn’t completely out of the question the air is going to be extremely dry making any rain fight hard to reach the ground.

1.png

This front will drop temperatures to the upper 70s on Thursday. A secondary front from Canada will arrive late Thursday bringing a much cooler forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Matt GRAF Extended ADI P.png

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool down from the cold fronts looks to be fairly short lived as temperatures warm again next week with highs back in the 70s.

8 Day PM.png

