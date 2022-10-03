Temperatures are going to be on a warmer note for most of the week, but a big cool down will arrive on Friday due to multiple cold fronts.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll warm quickly into the afternoon with highs near 80° with skies adding a few more clouds.
TRACKING OUR NEXT COLD FRONT
Two separate cold fronts are expected to pass through the region this week. The first one is expected to arrive on Wednesday bringing additional cloud cover to the region. While a sprinkle or two isn’t completely out of the question the air is going to be extremely dry making any rain fight hard to reach the ground.
This front will drop temperatures to the upper 70s on Thursday. A secondary front from Canada will arrive late Thursday bringing a much cooler forecast for Friday and the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: We're still several days away, but we will need to keep an eye on the potential for frost this weekend as temperatures are expected to fall to the 30s on Saturday morning. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for updates as we get closer! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/jFcZL29jro— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 3, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
The cool down from the cold fronts looks to be fairly short lived as temperatures warm again next week with highs back in the 70s.