After a chilly weekend, we are treated to a milder stretch of days beginning on Valentine's Day! However, rain and snow does return to the region in just a few days.
Over the weekend, temps only reached the 20s and 30s with brisk wind chills at times. that changes starting today. Monday's temps will start in the 20s, quickly rising back to near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be sunny too.
Tuesday's weather will be even warmer with breezy winds and some sunshine. Highs on Tuesday, and possibly even Wednesday will reach 60 degrees for the first time this year.
A rain, wet pattern develops Wednesday and Thursday will lead to a chance for rain and even snow. We could also hear some thunder as spring-like instability will be associated with this system.
Rain appears to begin afternoon Wednesday, changing to a snow/ice mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be mainly north of I-70 and there may also be minor ice accumulation of sleet while rain transitions to snow. Wednesday should be fine, but expect possible travel delays Thursday morning.