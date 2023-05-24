Webstory Image.png

If you put paint on a brush and threw it at the wall causing a few splatters… it would look a lot like the radar on Wednesday afternoon. Most cities won’t see rain, and the isolated showers and storms will come to an end after the sun sets.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start near 60° with highs warming to the lower 80s. Humidity will be lower for Thursday and will crash farther for Friday. Expect sunny skies and light winds.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

INTO THE WEEKEND

If you are headed to one of the area lakes this weekend expect cool mornings and mild afternoons. High temperatures will be coolest on Friday and warmest on Sunday. At times, the wind coming off of the water might be on the cool side especially in the mornings. Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you’re going to be out and about this weekend!

Lake of The Ozarks- 3 Day.png
Mark Twain- 3 Day.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be on a warming trend next week with highs warming to the upper 80s. As the heat returns so will the humidity.

8 Day PM.png

COOPER COUNTY OUTDOOR WARNING SIRENS 

