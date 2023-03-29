The warming trend has begun and it’s starting to feel like spring. Spring like temperatures will largely continue over the next few days, with the exception of Saturday, and spring thunderstorms will be in the forecast in increasing amounts as well.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and warm to afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day and it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30MPH.
TRACKING POTENTIAL THUNDERSTORMS
We’ve been talking about Friday most of the week due to the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. We are still watching that potential, but it is far from a slam dunk forecast.
Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and early evening in mid-Missouri, but they are likely somewhere across the Midwest. This means that we do have uncertainty and limiting factors in the forecast.
The main limiting factors will be instability and the location that storms form. Mid-Missouri is likely to be stuck in a lot of cloud cover, which will keep instability a little lower. If storms develop farther east, that will also help limit the thunderstorm potential in mid-Missouri. If they develop father west, near Kansas City, that will enhance our potential for strong to severe storms as they will have more time to mature and strengthen.
Any storms that do form are likely to move quickly across the region due to strong upper and mid-level support. In fact, this wind is so strong aloft that storms could actually struggle to form initially.
HOW TO PREPARE?
Stay tuned to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team for decisions on where we place our Storm Mode Index. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App to be the first to know when weather changes.
WINDY CONDITIONS
Winds will be rather breezy on Thursday with gusts up to 30 MPH. Winds will get even stronger on Friday with gusts of 45+ MPH possible. Winds will remain windy into Saturday ushering in cooler air for the day, but the direction will shift again on Sunday and those breezy winds will help temperatures soar once again.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm again early next week with another chances of Thunderstorms by early next week on Tuesday. We’ll need to keep an eye on these storms for the potential of strong to severe weather. Stay tuned as this spring pattern continues to develop.