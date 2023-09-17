Fall begins on Saturday and mother nature is starting to take note! Average temperatures for this time of the year are starting to fall, in fact the average high is now around 80°. We’ll generally see temperatures close to the average mark this week and we’ll even have a few rain chances in the forecast.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will be a fairly cool start to the day with patchy fog possible and temperatures in the lower 50s.
Temperatures will quickly warm for the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 80s. Expect light winds and low humidity through the day.
A QUICK WARM UP
A warm front is set to move through the region on Tuesday, and it will cause temperatures to soar. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon with a humidity increase, now it won’t be the deep summer humidity that we are used to, but it will be noticeable.
RAIN CHANCES & LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will return to the region by the middle of the week, but it won’t be much! A few spot showers are possible on Wednesday with most of the day staying dry. A few raindrops can’t be ruled out for Thursday, though the chance of rain does look lower. Moisture chances will start to increase again as we head towards the end of the week and into the weekend.