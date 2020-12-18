TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Many enjoyed the abundant sunshine that returned Thursday afternoon and the milder weather will be felt today too, just with some extra clouds.

The wind may be the most egregious weather-feature today due to the strength of wind gusts and the apparent "chill" it provides.

Wind gusts out from he south will average 25 mph, possibly gusting up to 30mph. Any time there is a wind this time of year, assume a wind chill.

Weekend outlook

A cold front will lead to cooler temperatures and a chilly north wind Saturday. The chances for rain now appear very limited, if not just dry altogether. Most of the rain will form and occur over southeast Missouri.

Some sunshine will return Sunday and temperatures will be slightly warmer so outdoor activities will more enjoyable Sunday than Saturday. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 40s Saturday, upper 40s on Sunday.

Christmas week - looks warm, then cold

That's right! Very warm in fact! Highs will reach the middle to possibly upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. These will be days where lots of people will be outdoors.

Wednesday is the "transition" day where a strong cold front will pass through Missouri, ushering frigid air into the Midwest for the Christmas holiday.

As of now, there are not any opportunities for snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, which means no "white Christmas" this year. That only happens 1 of of every 3 years, on average.