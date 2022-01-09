On average, the coldest time of the year is mid-January.
At least three days this week look to reach high temperatures in the 50s, more than 10-degrees above average for this time of year.
Expect plenty of sun through the week, too.
Monday will start cold with a morning low near 30º but feeling like the 10s with wind chill. The afternoon will warm to a seasonal high temperature in the mid-upper 30s.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will each feature temps ranging from the 30s to 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Winds may gust up to 20 mph on Monday and 25 mph on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the week will be on the calm side of things.
Friday is the only chance for moisture this week. A clipper system will be tracking from the NW to the SE, likely northeast of Missouri. We'll track the system throughout the week to determine if it will push any further south. At this time, we're only giving Friday precipitation a 20% chance.
The weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s.