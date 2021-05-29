Finally, some dry weather is back in the region and clouds are expected to clear just in time for the weekend. Whether it's camping, boating, exercising, gardening, the weather will be cooperative with your weekend plans. Maybe you can finally get that yard mowed too.
Should be an awesome day to be outside! Very mild and turning sunnier with highs in the middle 60s.https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/ufndBsFPUU— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 29, 2021
COLD TEMPS AGAIN SATURDAY NIGHT
Lets just keep an eye out for how cold it wants to get again tonight. there were a few locations in northern Missouri near Kirksville and Mark Twain Lake that fell to 40 degrees. 30 degree temps (and frost) stayed in southeast Iowa. Forecast low temperatures by Sunday morning could be as cold as 39 degrees in northeast Missouri. Frost is not expected.
LONG RANGE PATTERN APPEARS WARMER, STILL WET
This will take some time, possibly a full week, but warmer air is expected to return to the region sometime late next week and the temperatures will soar in the 80s. There will be rain chances again.
A mid-week storm system will arrive Monday and will provide rain chances Monday through Wednesday of this upcoming week. Rain is not expected to be heavy, only accumulating around 0.25" to 0.50" over that 3-day time period.
Once this midweek storm system exits, sunnier an warmer conditions and high pressure will fill the region where high temperatures will reach the 80s more consistently starting either Friday or Saturday of next weekend.