A passing couple of sprinkles will be possible tonight, but most of them will lose the battle to dry air.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Skies will clear overnight and patchy fog could develop for Saturday morning with temperatures falling into the middle 30s. Fog will clear quickly and skies will be partly sunny through the rest of the day with highs reaching the lower 60s.
Cloud cover will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning and a few passing showers will be possible over central Missouri. Once again, this won’t add up to much! Less than 0.25” of rain is expected.
Meanwhile, areas south of I-44 could see showers and some thunderstorms! These are all expected to stay south of I-44 and outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with a few leftover showers possible early in the morning. Highs will be cooler in the lower 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday looks sunny with slightly above average temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s. We will need to watch for a passing system on Tuesday, but at this point most of the moisture looks to stay south of the KOMU 8 Viewing area.
The forecast becomes a little more uncertain in regards to precipitation chances by the end of the week. At this point, I am introducing slight rain chances, but we will need to monitor the pattern as it sets up. Either way, temperatures look to be mild with highs in the 50s.