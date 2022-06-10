Rain and clouds will kick off Friday, followed by a big warm-up on Sunday through all of next week.
Shower activity will be possible for the next several hours this morning until the early afternoon wit the passage of a cold front. Overall, expect lots of clouds Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain will be out of the area by this evening and a cloudy, but quiet Friday evening can be expected.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with some noticeable humidity. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 80s, cooling only in the upper 60s overnight.
A large airmass over the desert southwest which has been responsible for record highs over much of the week will be heading this way and by Sunday, out temps could push 90 degrees. Monday through Wednesday will feature daytime highs in the middle 90s, not record-breaking, but extremely hot for mid-June.
Heat index values will reach the 100s, ranging from 100 to 105 starting Sunday and continuing in the afternoons until Wednesday. There will be around 8+ hours of heat index values above 95 degrees each day, which can lead to fatigue on the body.
Take steps next week to stay hydrated, out of sunlight for long periods of time and take breaks if working outside.
There does appear to be a breakdown of the heat around Thursday of next week with the passage of a weak cool front. Showers and storms may be possible with this cold front Wednesday night.
Don't expect a major cool-down though, only a drop to near 90 degrees into next weekend which is still well above-normal for this time of year, or for summer-standards in general.