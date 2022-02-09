A few mild days are left this week before colder weather returns for the weekend. But, the pattern continues to stay dry for the coming days.
Winds may be come breezy Wednesday our from the west at 5-15mph, gusting to 25mph. This will help temps warm out from the upper 30s and reach the lower 50s this afternoon. colder air will move in to the region overnight. This will lead to a cooler Thursday.
While Thursday is sunny, Friday will be cloudy and there could be a few rain showers, but the chance of this is fairly low. Overall, it will be a mild day again Friday with highs in the 50s before a col front passes Friday evening.
Colder weather will continue to spill into the region Friday night leading to cold conditions this weekend. Highs on Saturday will possibly stay below freezing with lows into Sunday night in the 10s...Slightly warmer by Sunday with temps in the lower 40s.
Next week will begin quiet and milder again. Monday is Valentine's Day and temps will be near 50 degrees. Our next best chance for rain, or precipitation will be late next week, over 7 days from now.