Temperatures will be slightly milder than normal this week, helping melt snow across the region. We will also have to watch for a re-freeze of snow melt every night this week, including freezing fog.
After a beautiful weekend where we saw lots of sunshine, the weather pattern continues into this upcoming week.
Watch for freezing fog this morning. Evaporated snow melt has also led to frost on windshields that you can't scrape away with ice scrapers...Temps back near 40 degrees today https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EwUkvQE7h5— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 7, 2022
Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday thanks to a passing clipper system Monday morning. Skies will still be mostly sunny and winds will be fairly light with highs only in the lower 40s.
Areas of freezing fog will also be possible over the coming nights due to the amount of snow melting across the region. This melt is not just draining into water collection storm drains, but also evaporating into the air. This moisture condenses and freezes on roads, sidewalks and windshields. Watch for black ice over the next few nights.
Overall, this will be a very quiet week with minor disruptions even into the weekend. A slight cool-down will happen Friday night leading to chilly weekend conditions.