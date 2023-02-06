Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures we get Monday. The weather will turn cooler, cloudier and rain this week.
Just think. If it stays mild for the rest of the sinter season, we may only be a month away from cutting lawns...
Starting this morning, the weather will become breezy and mild. There will be sunshine in the morning, but clouds will develop by the afternoon leading to a mostly cloudy afternoon sky.
Southerly winds will be breezy out from the south at around 20-25mph, gusting to around 40mph. This gusty wind will help temps rise back in the 60s today! While dry during the day, we will have a chance for rain this evening. Any rain showers this evening will be light and spotty at best.
Tuesday will be cooler and still somewhat breezy with temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Looks for mainly a mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Rain may also be possible tomorrow, but is likely to remain to the south of I-70 and closer to areas near Lake of the Ozarks and south.
Rain will become likely by Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue into Wednesday night, clearing up around Thursday morning. During that time frame, we could see around 0.50" to 1.00" of total rainfall.
Thursday will be a mainly dry and somewhat dry day, but we could see a quick shot of snow flurries and/or light snow showers Thursday night-Friday morning. As of now, impactful snow accumulations are NOT expected.
The pattern will turn drier and cooler heading into the later part of the week and for the weekend ahead as high pressure will move over the central part of the United States. the next impactful weather system after the drier weekend will arrive early next week.