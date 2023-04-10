Monday morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will rise throughout the day in the lower 70s. These will be the "coolest" temperatures for the entirety of the workweek.
The sky will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds today as passing rain chances attempt to make their way into mid-MO. There is very dry air overhead that will likely suppress these showers. Most will stay dry, but the best chance for rain is west of Hwy 63.
Looking ahead at the rest of the week, there are better chances for sunshine than rain. Wednesday and Thursday will be especially sunny, and temperatures will likely reach the lower 80s.