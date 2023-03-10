Friday will be another cool day; although, we will see more sunshine than we've seen the last few days.
Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to middle 30s and will only warm back up to the middle 40s. Morning clouds will begin to clear in the afternoon where we will see partly sunny skies.
Another chance for rain will come this weekend. Saturday morning will be mostly dry before rain chances move around noon. Rain will then continue throughout the late afternoon. Most of the night should be dry.
Temperatures warm up on Sunday, back into the upper 40s. Don't forget to set those clocks forward on Saturday night before bed. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2AM.
We begin next week cooler, but a warm up is expected into the middle of the week where we could see temps nearing 60 degrees.