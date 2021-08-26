Mainly stationary showers and thunderstorms left some areas in central Missouri with multiple inches of rainfall Thursday evening.
Some areas in mid-Missouri received a month's worth of rain in a matter of hours this evening. pic.twitter.com/Zn8AZUm2Bt— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) August 27, 2021
Friday and Saturday are expected to be mainly dry, with only a 10% chance for a pop-up shower in eastern MO on Friday.
However, heat and humidity will continue.
Friday will feel, for the fifth day in a row, close to 105º heat index. And Saturday and Sunday will both be near 100º for their heat index. Please remember to take it easy in the heat, take breaks in the shade, and drink extra water.
COOLER WEATHER
Yes, a "cool down" is expected. This will bring us closer to seasonal conditions for late August. It will happen thanks to a cold front Monday morning.
This front boundary will give us better chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. High temps early in the week should max out in the upper 80s.
TROPICAL WEATHER
On Sunday a hurricane is expected to make landfall in or around Louisiana. The remnants of this storm may reach us on Tuesday, depending on the path it takes. This would help add to our August rainfall totals, which have been majorly low across the area.