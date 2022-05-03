Roughly 0.50" to 2" fell in central Missouri on Monday, with cloudy and dry time on Tuesday. Now, one more dry day will precede a couple wet days before a big warm up is on tap for the second week of May.
Wednesday may begin with some sunshine but it won't last long. Clouds will increase quickly and overall the day will be cloudy. High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with calmer winds from the east at 5-15 mph.
There is a slight chance for a dying rain system to move over areas south of I-70 late in the afternoon on Wednesday, otherwise much of the night is looking dry until after midnight and closer to sunrise.
Rain will arrive for the Thursday morning commute and hold on through much of the morning. There is a chance for multiple dry hours in the afternoon as the system cycles into a new round later in the afternoon/evening.
The late afternoon and evening round may become strong to severe, though the risk is low at this time. If storms do gain enough strength they may form medium to large hail and strong winds.
The main threat we are concerned with as the most likely scenario is localized flash flooding due to more moderate to heavy rain. Some of this rain may fall for hours if training occurs. This is when rain continues to develop and fall over a single area for multiple hours. It is possible depending on the setup of frontal boundaries.
Showers will continue off and on overnight and then become scattered on Friday. Therefore, the last day of the work week is looking cloudy with passing showers.
PATTERN CHANGE
Have you been waiting patiently for more consistent warm weather? I have good news for you. Next week is looking well above average, in terms of temperature.
A developing ridge may bring a bubble of warm air into Missouri, allowing for much of the week to reach the 80s in the afternoons and only cool into the 60s for the mornings. If rain enters the forecast these temps may cool. At this time much of the week looks dry but a rainy day is possible, namely watching Tuesday into Wednesday for that slight chance.