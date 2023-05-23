It's going to be a very similar day weather-wise to what we experienced yesterday.
Morning temps will be near the middle 50s, with afternoon highs warming to the lower 80s.
There will be slight chances for rain; although, I do expect most, if not all, to stay dry. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-70.
This will be very similar to what we will see tomorrow, but there will be a slight increase chance of those pop up showers. I still expect most of us to remain dry. There will be a slight increase humidity ahead of this rain chance, but a cold front will knock moisture out of the air, leaving us very comfortable for the end of the week.
Temperatures to end this week will be cooler, lower 80s and even the upper 70s will be with us for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will slightly warm up as we head towards this weekend.