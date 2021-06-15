The heat continues today, but the air should be more mild thanks to lower humidity over in Mid Missouri.
Heat index values will be near 90 today and Wednesday, but so will the actual temperature. It's still 90 degrees, but conditions will be less humid, so hopefully you can enjoy a more mild heat outdoors in the mornings and evenings.
BIG HEAT LATER THIS WEEK
By Thursday, a warm front will be on the way sending a surge of moisture back into the region. This means the mugginess will also be back too.
There is also a chance we see our first 100 degree day in Columbia since 2018! Friday will be a VERY warm day. The chances of Columbia hitting triple digits is still too be determined, but Jefferson city and Lake of the Ozarks will be very close to that number.
This is all because of a cold front entering the region Friday afternoon-evening. The air ahead of a frontal boundary compresses and actually warms slightly. This is why we think these higher temps may be possible.
Storms will also be possible in wake of this cold front, but the timing of rain appears to be either in the evening or at night. Isolated storms will be possible over this upcoming weekend.