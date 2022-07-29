It will be a very pleasant night tonight if you have any after dinner plans, or are just wanting to enjoy dinner outside. Temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity will keep things feeling nice. You may even want to bring that jacket if you get cold easily.
Temperatures for Saturday will closely mirror those of Friday. Comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s and low humidity will be around for most of the day on Saturday.
Rain chances increase as we head into the nighttime hours on Saturday. These showers and storms look to remain mostly in southern Missouri, so I am not expecting this to be a widespread rain event.
Isolated showers and storms mainly south of I-70 will continue off and on throughout the night and continue into Sunday morning. A break in rain chances will come on Sunday before returning on Sunday night.
As we look into the beginning of next week, the hot an dry pattern that we've become all to familiar with this summer is returning. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and will likely be accompanied by heat indices near 100.