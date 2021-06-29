Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread at times on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Eventually, the system will push south with sunshine and blue sky showing up for Thursday afternoon.
Along with the rainfall, humidity will also take a dive. Conditions should be comfortable on Friday and Saturday, with only a slight uptick in humidity levels on Sunday for the Fourth.
As high pressure settles in for the weekend, we expect this sunshine and dry time to continue.
Heat and humidity will push back in after the holiday, returning to much more typical Missouri summer weather.