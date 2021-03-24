Temperatures will drop again for Thursday with rain falling off and on through the day, but sunshine will start to return for Friday and the weekend.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST
A few spot rain showers will move in overnight and will continue through Thursday morning. There will be some dry time during the morning with rain increasing in coverage through the afternoon.
Rain will become much more widespread through the day and may be moderate to heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler, only reaching the lower 50s.
We will start to dry out through the evening and be much drier for Friday.
Rainfall totals are expected to rage from 0.25-0.75” with locally higher amounts up to 1” possible.
WEEKEND WARMING TREND
Sunshine will start to slowly return on Friday! Expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with highs reaching the lower 60s.
A passing low pressure system to our north will bring a slight chance of rain for Saturday morning. The rain will clear quickly and temperatures will warm up significantly before a cold front arrives. Highs will be near 70 for the afternoon.
The cold front will pass Saturday night into Sunday morning and will knock back temperatures to the lower 60s. Skies will remain sunny on Sunday.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend until a system arrives for the middle of the week. This system will likely bring a slight chance of rain and temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.