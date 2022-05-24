A rain system for mid-week has slowed down, pushing rain back in the timeline and cooling temps further into the week.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will be off and on Tuesday night.
Lingering showers and storms are expected to be scattered throughout Wednesday, though there will be plenty dry time.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 70s on Wednesday afternoon. This, along with instability in the atmosphere, will bring about thunderstorms which may become strong to severe. The chance is low, but a few storms may develop hail and stronger winds.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 1 on the zero to five scale for Wednesday due to this low, but not negligible, chance for strong to severe storms.
We are expecting more rain showers on Thursday as the system is slow to exit.
This rain should be mostly light to moderate in intensity, with an isolated thunderstorms possible to mix in. This should provide for a good soaking rain, with 0.50" to 1.5" of rainfall accumulating over central Missouri.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
High pressure will move closer to us on Friday, slowly decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will reach to around 70. This will begin a warming trend through the holiday weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer, in the 80s.
Memorial Day Monday is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 and heat indices in the 90s.