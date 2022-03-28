While many are on spring break in warmer destinations this week, mid-Missouri will be staying on the cool side with rain chances.
Monday will continue the cool trends experienced over this past weekend with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those stubborn northwest to southeast running clouds are still around too, but conditions are to remain dry.
Tuesday will be warmer, and again breezy with increasing clouds. Temperatures will rise in the middle 60s. Areas near the lake of the Ozarks could be near 70 degrees. We could see showers and storms into Tuesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and could be strong. Winds and hail are possible, in addition to heavy rain. Rain could total around 1.00" to 2.00" across the region and may lead to minor flooding.
The cooler weather trend will unfortunately continue for those ready for warmer weather...Highs will generally run in the 50s for the remainder of the week, and this upcoming weekend. This is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.