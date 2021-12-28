Weather will turn warmer Tuesday after a rainy start, but sign of winter's big return is on the horizon.
Morning showers and storms have now cleared up, but not after lots of rainfall across the state. rain totals reached nearly two inches in Jefferson City and Versailles today!
Rain amounts this morning became heavy at times as storms mixed in with showersAround 0.75" to 1.50" fell across central Missouri this morning. Columbia received 1.43" rainfall. Jefferson City received 1.95"#mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/fxUtX90P5G— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 28, 2021
Tuesday afternoon conditions will become partly to mostly sunny with highs approaching the mid 50s under breezy south winds. Cooler conditions are expected tonight with lows near freezing.
WINTER ON IT'S WAY?
Let's tap the brakes on any 'hype' or 'alarm' for Wednesday or for the upcoming winter system for New Years weekend. There's been a lot of that circulating social media lately.
Let's start with Wednesday. There will be another round of rain possible during the day, but is expected to be much lighter in intensity than earlier this morning. Cold air to our north will attempt to create a mix of rain and snow for location near Moberly and along HWY 24. There could be some slushy snow at times on bridges and overpasses. Otherwise, travel appears to remain ok for Wednesday afternoon.
Yes. There will be a chance for snow on Saturday, but there will also be a lot of dry air still mixing into the system and still some uncertainly on the track of a low pressure system. More north track - warmer/less snow. More southerly track - cooler/some light snow then quickly dry.
Rain will be the primary precipitation with some rain/snow mix to follow by Saturday afternoon and light snow into Saturday evening. Snow totals are trending less than 1 inch for central Missouri with higher snow totals possible further north near the Missouri/Iowa border and for the state of Iowa. Travel would not be advised into Iowa on Saturday.
You can count on frigid air over Missouri this weekend with Sunday morning temps in the 10s, possibly only reaching the 20s Sunday afternoon.