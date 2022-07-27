After a historic day of rainfall yesterday, rain continues to fall this morning. Places in Audrain and Montgomery counties saw up to 3-8 inches of rain while others just saw enough to wet the ground.
Overnight rainfall will not amount to that much. We will likely pick-up another 1-2 inches.
Some of these showers could have some moderate to heavy downpours. Localized flooding could become an issue if these showers stall over places that were already heavily saturated from yesterday's rain.
Rain should gradually push off to the east in the early afternoon and the remainder of the day will be dry, although muggy, with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.
More chances of rain will come very early on Thursday with rain beginning around sunrise.
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s thanks to clouds and rain cooled air. Conditions look to dry up and warm up as we head into the next week.