Rain will continue today and Friday, clearing up just in time for this upcoming Halloween weekend.
Rain showers will be off and on today during the morning and afternoon as a low pressure system spins, slowly passing over the region to our far south.
This rain could be heavy at times and ponding will be possible on roads which could lead to hydroplaning. Please drive carefully today.
Temps: What you have is what you get! Typically, when caught in the flow around an 'occluded' storm system, there is little change in temperature. Temps will hold in the upper 40s over the next 24+ hours.
While rain will continue into Friday, the shower activity will begin to clear up in the mid-afternoon, trending drier across the region by the evening.
In total, rainfall amounts could reach an additional 0.50" to 1.50" from now through Friday evening.
Sunshine is expected to return to the region this weekend mixed in with some clouds. Overall, the weekend will be most notably dry with temps near 60 in the afternoons. Lows in the lower 40s.
Halloween evening appears partly to mostly clear with an evening temp in the upper 40s for the trick-or-treat.
Into next week, another storm system will quickly roll in where cold rain showers will be possible again Monday through Wednesday.