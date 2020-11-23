Monday saw showers and even sleet and snow in some places. That's due to colder temps above the surface. I explained this phenomenon on KOMU 8 News at 6.
TUESDAY RAINFALL
Most of the morning rain should fall north of I-70. Rain coverage will slowly increase throughout the morning. Rain will become widespread midday and in the afternoon. A few showers may be moderate in intensity.
The better chance for moderate to heavy downpours will be in the late evening as a cold front finally moves through. This will add to instability and a few rumbles of thunder may also be heard.
A half-inch of rainfall is possible throughout central Missouri.
Clouds will hold on through Wednesday and so will a few lingering morning showers. Drizzle may still be seen in some areas east of HWY 63 in the afternoon.
WIND FOR THE WEEK
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the only breezy days this week. Winds may gust up to 25-30 mph both days.
Meanwhile, Thanksgiving looks to be on the calmer side.
THANKSGIVING
Sun and a passing clouds are expected on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Enjoy the day! It will be fairly typical for this time of year, slightly above average.
NEXT WEEKEND
We're watching for a potential low pressure system and cold front to move through bringing cooler temps and a slight chance for precipitation. We're not too concerned at this point in time. Stay tuned as we track this developing system throughout the week.