Breezy conditions are expected over the coming days and so are new temperature records, possibly the warmest December temperature ever recorded for Columbia by Wednesday.
A breezy south wind forms today leading to a quick warm-up. there will be clouds after a sunny morning start. Temps will rise from the 40s and into the mid 60s, holding there overnight which is unprecedented for this time of year.
We may set highest minimum and maximum temp records Wednesday as temps are expected to reach the middle 70s and only as cool as the lower 60s. These records are 48 degrees and 70 degrees, respectively (highest min and max). We could also set the highest temp recorded for December which is 76 degrees, set on December 6, 1991.
Winds will also be very gusty Wednesday, especially in the evening and a few storms may also be possible with damaging wind gusts too. The highest and strongest of these winds will be over western Kansas City, northwest Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska where wind gusts could top 60-70mph. High profile vehicles and semi trailers may be toppled over due to these high winds. PLEASE be advised if traveling west.
We expect wind gusts around 30-40mph during the day and 40-50mph wind gusts Wednesday night. Wind damage is possible, but major impacts are not expected. The STORM MODE INDEX is at a 1 on a zero to five scale for the potential of these gusty winds.
Temps will be much cooler thanks to a passing cold front Wednesday night. By Thursday and through this weekend you can expect temps more normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.