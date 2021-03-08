Weekend weather was abundantly sunny and mild. Many people were out enjoying the spring temperatures.
Red flag warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday and will again be in effect for Monday and possibly Tuesday.
Red Flag warnings issued for much of western and southwest MissouriMonday and Tuesday are again NOT days you should burn grasses, fields or brush piles. PLEASE WAIT for a different day #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/Kljuli6KIz— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 8, 2021
These warnings state burning of brush piles are NOT advised due to windy, dry conditions. Fires today and tomorrow could quickly become out of control.
STORMY WEATHER BEGINS MID-WEEK
While overall Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and mild, clouds will return Wednesday with slight chances for rain. These rain chances will become greatest on Thursday and Friday, including thunderstorm chances.
Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Sunday will range from 1.00" to 2.50" and could lead to minor flooding in parts of central Missouri.
So far this winter and early spring, we have yet to experience any minor or major flooding and most rivers are below normal water levels than what we would typically see this time of year during early spring snow-melts in Nebraska, Montana and the Dakotas.