A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7PM for the entire KOMU 8 viewing area. This means we are watching the potential, stay tuned for possible warnings! Main concerns are large hail and strong wind gusts. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for updates! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/sN3IXUIRyl— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 7, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S STORMY FORECAST
We stayed very warm overnight as temps held in the upper 60s. Rain showers approaching from the west will cool things this morning and provide widespread showers for morning commutes. Temps will slowly warm back in the upper 60s to lower 70s before a cold front passes mid afternoon.
We will be watching off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day, mainly in two rounds.
Round one was this morning. We will see a break through the early afternoon with more showers and thunderstorms developing out to the west. This break will be short lived, limiting our severe potential for the afternoon.
Round two of showers and thunderstorms will push through central Missouri in the middle of the afternoon along a cold front. Some of these will have the potential to be strong to severe, especially for southern portions of the viewing area. Overall, the severe threat does remain low, but one or two strong to severe storms will be possible.
Any storms that do become strong to severe will likely be for strong 40-60 mph wind gusts and pea to quarter size hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The main, greater severe threat looks to stay across southern Missouri, where rain hasn't fallen today.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 because there could be some issues for a few folks in regards to strong wind gusts or quarter size hail.
This is a forecast where one thing will impact the next, so stay tuned for updates and be sure to download the KOMU 8 Weather App and have location and station notifications turned on.
FLUCTUATING TEMPERATURES
Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle 50s and passing showers with winds remaining breezy. Thunderstorms are not expected on Thursday, just rain.
Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75” for most with locally higher amounts up to 1.50” possible.
We will warm up for Friday and will have highs near 70° once again with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front will bring a chance of rain for Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks drier at this time. Saturday will be cooler as a result with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
Highs will soar again Sunday as we warm back to the lower 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another cold front is looking likely early next week and temperatures will be a little more steady following it, but those temperatures do look to be below average.
Highs are looking to be in the 50s much of next week with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.